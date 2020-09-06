This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for help tracing three-year-old boy who is believed to be with his mother

He was last seen on Thursday at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Co Cork.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 20,955 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197363
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help tracing the whereabouts of a three-year-old boy, Sebastian Cykov, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, Monika Balazova.

Sebastian was last seen at 11.30am on Thursday, 3 September at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Co Cork.

Gardaí said they believe the three-year-old is in the company of his mother Monika Balazova (31). They are appealing to Monika to urgently make contact with them.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie