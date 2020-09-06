Gardaí appeal for help tracing three-year-old boy who is believed to be with his mother

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help tracing the whereabouts of a three-year-old boy, Sebastian Cykov, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, Monika Balazova.

Sebastian was last seen at 11.30am on Thursday, 3 September at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, Co Cork.

Gardaí said they believe the three-year-old is in the company of his mother Monika Balazova (31). They are appealing to Monika to urgently make contact with them.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.