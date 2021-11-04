Gardaí appeal for help in finding 18-year-old missing from Tallaght

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Tina Lei, who is missing in Co Dublin.

Tina was last seen at around noon on Wednesday 3 November, when she left her home in Tallaght.

Tina is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans, and had a grey backpack and black gym bag.

Anyone with information on Tina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.