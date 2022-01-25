Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of man (47) missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 47-year-old man who has missing from Co Cork since last week.

William O’Toole has been missing from the Churchfield area of Cork since the morning of Monday 17 January.

He is described as being approximately 5’9″ inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, William was wearing a grey hooded top and black jeans. He normally wears a grey cap, as seen in the attached image.

Gardaí and William’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.