Family concerned for woman (58) missing from Carlow

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating a 58-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Bennekerry, Carlow.

Kathleen Lawlor was last seen in Carlow town centre at about 9.50am today.

She is approximately 5’1″ in height, of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and carrying a handbag.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Kathleen or has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.