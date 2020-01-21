This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Family concerned for woman (58) missing from Carlow

Kathleen Lawlor was last seen in Carlow town centre this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 9:52 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating a 58-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Bennekerry, Carlow.

Kathleen Lawlor was last seen in Carlow town centre at about 9.50am today.

She is approximately 5’1″ in height, of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and carrying a handbag.

Gardaí and Kathleen’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Kathleen or has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

