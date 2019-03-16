This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family 'very concerned' for missing woman as gardaí renew appeal

Margaret Dorrian has been missing from Celbridge since Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 1:54 PM
Margaret Dorrian Margaret Dorrian Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of a 53-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Margaret Dorrian is missing from her home in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

She is described as 5’6″ in height, of slight build, with red hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a mustard-coloured jacket, blue jeans and tan-coloured boots.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

