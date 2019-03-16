Family 'very concerned' for missing woman as gardaí renew appeal

Margaret Dorrian Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of a 53-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Margaret Dorrian is missing from her home in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

She is described as 5’6″ in height, of slight build, with red hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a mustard-coloured jacket, blue jeans and tan-coloured boots.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.