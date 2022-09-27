Have you seen Stephanie? 35 year old missing from Dublin 17

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Updated 1 hour ago
GARDAI ARE APPEALLING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Stephanie Conaghan, who has been missing from Clonshaugh in Dublin 17 since last week.
Stephanie (35) was last seen on Thursday 22 September
She is described as being approximately five foot three inches in height, of a medium build with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing black trousers and a purple coat.
Gardaí and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Street Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS