Have you seen Stephanie? 35 year old missing from Dublin 17

GARDAI ARE APPEALLING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Stephanie Conaghan, who has been missing from Clonshaugh in Dublin 17 since last week.

Stephanie (35) was last seen on Thursday 22 September

She is described as being approximately five foot three inches in height, of a medium build with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing black trousers and a purple coat.

Gardaí and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Street Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

