Garda appeal for help to find missing Kerry woman last seen in Annascaul

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are appealing for help to locate a missing woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Catherine O’Donoghue, 73, disappeared from the Annascaul area of Co. Kerry on the 29 June 2021.

Gardaí said she is 5’ 10” in height, of slight build with blonde hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dingle Gardaí on 066 915 1522, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.