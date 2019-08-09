Appeal to find woman missing from Offaly since Monday

Pauline Walsh Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN COUNTY Offaly have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 54-year-old woman who has been missing for four days.

Pauline Walsh has been missing from Tullamore since Monday.

She is described as being 5’7″ in height, of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.