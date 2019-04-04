Appeal to find woman who has been missing since Tuesday

Agnieska Supo Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help finding a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Agnieska Supo was last seen on Tuesday evening in Ongar, Dublin 15.

She is described as being approximately 5’8’’ tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing dark blue jeans and a red and dark blue coat.

Anyone who has seen Agnieska or who can assist in locating her has been asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Telephone on Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.