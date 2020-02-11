This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lorna Neary (24) has been missing from her Dublin home since last week

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 11,381 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5003446

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in locating missing person Lorna Neary, aged 24, who is missing from her Dublin home.

Lorna was last seen last Wednesday afternoon 5 February at around 1pm when she left her home in Terenure.

She is described as being 5ft 2in in height, of slim build and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black padded bomber jacket, black leggings and black sketcher runners.

Gardaí and Lorna’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who can assist the Gardaí in locating Lorna are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

