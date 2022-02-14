Appeal for information over woman (82) missing from Wicklow

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for help in locating 82-year-old Helen Owens, who is missing from her home in Killoughter, Wicklow.

She was last seen around 4pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

Helen is described as being 5′ 7″ in height with a slim build. Helen has blond hair and brown eyes.



When last seen, it is believed that Helen was wearing a brown waterproof jacket.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.