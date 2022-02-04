€590,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine seized at Cork checkpoint

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €590,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Co Cork.

They arrested a man and seized the car he was driving following a stop and search operation in Mitchelstown this afternoon.

Advertisement

The man, who is aged in late 40s, was taken to Fermoy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí attached to the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit had been conducting a checkpoint when they stopped the car for road traffic offences at around 2.20pm.

The driver, a man aged in his late 40s, was arrested and the car was seized.

A search of the car was carried out resulting in the discovery of approximately €380,000 of cannabis and €210,000 of cocaine, both subject to analysis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.