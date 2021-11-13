Quiz: How much do you know about Moby-Dick?

THIS WEEKEND MARKS 170 years since Moby-Dick was first released in the United States.
Herman Melville’s iconic novel is widely regarded as one of the most important works of American literature and it’s opening sentence is among the most famous ever written.
The book drew on Melville’s own experience on whaling ships and was also inspired by the fate of the doomed whaleship Essex, which was sunk by a whale in 1820.
But how much do you know about the book?
