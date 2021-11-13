Quiz: How much do you know about Moby-Dick?

THIS WEEKEND MARKS 170 years since Moby-Dick was first released in the United States.

Herman Melville’s iconic novel is widely regarded as one of the most important works of American literature and it’s opening sentence is among the most famous ever written.

The book drew on Melville’s own experience on whaling ships and was also inspired by the fate of the doomed whaleship Essex, which was sunk by a whale in 1820.

But how much do you know about the book?

Call me… Ishmael On the line

By your name Maybe Why did Ishmael decide to go on a whaling voyage? Wikimedia Commons He had little or no money in his purse He had nothing particular to interest him on shore

It was a way he had of driving off the spleen, and regulating the circulation He found himself growing grim about the mouth

It was a damp, drizzly November in his soul All of the above Who interrupted Ishmael when he was asleep at the inn? Captain Ahab Queequeg

Starbuck Stubb "Better sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunken Christian." Alamy True False Was Queequeg actually a cannibal? He was He was not Where did the whaling ship launch from? Wikimedia Commons Nantucket Manhattan

Boston Baltimore What was the ship’s name? The Jerobaom The Rachel

The Pequod The Samuel Enderby Why was Captain Ahab obsessed with Moby Dick? Alamy The whale killed his wife The whale bit off his leg

He loved eating whale meat He wanted the whale’s oil What was Ahab’s prosthesis made from? Timber Iron

Leather A whale’s jawbone The whale in the book is based on a real albino whale named Mocha Dick who survived dozens of skirmishes with whalers in the Pacific. True False What species of whale was Moby Dick? Alamy Blue whale Humpback whale

Sperm whale Gray whale Who was the only crewmember to survive after Moby Dick destroyed the ship? Alamy Ahab Ishmael

Starbuck Queequeg What became of Captain Ahab? Moby Dick swallowed him whole Moby Dick dragged him to his death in the sea

Starbuck shot him to end the revenge mission He returned to Nantucket and found peace Finally, the American musician known as Moby is the great-great-great nephew of Herman Melville. Alamy True No. You're pulling my (whale jawbone) leg