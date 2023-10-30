Quiz: How well do you know modern horror movies?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE’S NO BETTER time of year than Halloween to watch a horror movie.
Horror fans’ cup has run over in recent years with high quality concept horror emerging at both the indie and mainstream level, but how much attention have you been paying to the scariest movies made in recent years?
Take our quiz, if you have the stomach for it.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site