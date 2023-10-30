Advertisement

Monday 30 October 2023
Halloween
Quiz: How well do you know modern horror movies?
The scariest quiz you’ll take today.
3.2k
0
46 minutes ago

THERE’S NO BETTER time of year than Halloween to watch a horror movie.

Horror fans’ cup has run over in recent years with high quality concept horror emerging at both the indie and mainstream level, but how much attention have you been paying to the scariest movies made in recent years?

Take our quiz, if you have the stomach for it.

Which of the Friends recently reprised their role in the Scream franchise?
NBC
Lisa Kudrow
Courtney Cox

David Schwimmer
Jennifer Aniston
The Babadook is set in what country?
Umbrella Entertainment
South Africa
The Netherlands

Australia
The United Kingdom
For which of these films did Jordan Peele win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar?
Alamy
Get Out
Us

Candyman
Nope
Which of these horror movies was filmed in Ireland?
Alamy
A Quiet Place
The VVitch

Skinamarink
The Hole In The Ground
Which of these films was not directed by Ari Aster?
Alamy
Hereditary
Green Knight

Midsommar
Beau Is Afraid
What is the name of this horrifying fellow?
Epic Pictures Group
Art the Clown
Pennywise the Clown

Smiley the Jester
Grimsby the Fool
What is the name of the most recent film in the Saw franchise?
Saw IV
Jigsaw

Spiral
Saw X
What is the primary threat in the South Korean horror film Train to Busan?
Alamy
Vampires
Sentient train

Zombies
A yeti
Which of these is not a real Cloverfield movie?
Paramount
Cloverfield
Cloverfield 2: Not Again

10 Cloverfield Lane
The Cloverfield Paradox
Which of these films is a sequel to 1980 horror masterpiece The Shining?
Firestarter
1922

The Dark Tower
Doctor Sleep
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Horror superfan
This picture will make sense to you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You don't like to watch horror movies alone
Share your result:
NBC
You scored out of !
Scaredy cat
You are a pumpkin
Share your result:

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
