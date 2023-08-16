Molly Malone statue to be cleaned 'as soon as possible' after being vandalised with black paint

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL said they hope to clean up the Molly Malone statue “as soon as possible” after it was vandalised with black paint.

In a statement to The Journal, a Dublin City Council spokesperson said it will be “removing the paint as soon as possible”.

The famous Molly Malone statue is located in Suffolk Street and is a short distance from Trinity College and Grafton Street.

Molly Malone was a semi historical, semi-legendary figure who was commemorated in the song ‘Cockles and Mussels’, which is something of an unofficial anthem for Dublin City.

Advertisement

The Molly Malone statue after the act of vandalism.

Steven Fox / The Journal The Molly Malone statue after the act of vandalism. Steven Fox / The Journal / The Journal

Ray McAdam, a Fine Gael councillor for the North Inner City, told The Journal that he’s “annoyed and frustrated that a popular tourist attraction has been targeted and defaced”.

“This behaviour is not only childish but criminal and reflects poorly on the city as a whole,” said McAdam.

He added: “I know Dublin City Council will act swiftly in cleaning the statue if not today, tomorrow at the latest.”