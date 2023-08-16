Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 16 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Steven Fox/The Journal The Molly Malone statue after the act of vandalism.
# cockles and mussels
Molly Malone statue to be cleaned 'as soon as possible' after being vandalised with black paint
Local councillor Ray McAdam said he is ‘annoyed and frustrated that a popular tourist attraction has been targeted and defaced’.
9.1k
27
1 hour ago

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL said they hope to clean up the Molly Malone statue “as soon as possible” after it was vandalised with black paint.

In a statement to The Journal, a Dublin City Council spokesperson said it will be “removing the paint as soon as possible”.

The famous Molly Malone statue is located in Suffolk Street and is a short distance from Trinity College and Grafton Street.

Molly Malone was a semi historical, semi-legendary figure who was commemorated in the song ‘Cockles and Mussels’, which is something of an unofficial anthem for Dublin City.

img_0136 The Molly Malone statue after the act of vandalism.

img_0148 Steven Fox / The Journal The Molly Malone statue after the act of vandalism. Steven Fox / The Journal / The Journal

Ray McAdam, a Fine Gael councillor for the North Inner City, told The Journal that he’s “annoyed and frustrated that a popular tourist attraction has been targeted and defaced”.

“This behaviour is not only childish but criminal and reflects poorly on the city as a whole,” said McAdam.

He added: “I know Dublin City Council will act swiftly in cleaning the statue if not today, tomorrow at the latest.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
27
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     