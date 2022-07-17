Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 25°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about currency?

Test your knowledge on money here!

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
43 minutes ago 6,936 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5817845

WITH THE EURO losing value against the dollar in recent weeks, thoughts about the value of different currencies might be entering into the general public’s mind for the first time in a while.

The two currencies hit parity with one another for the first time since December 2002 earlier this week, raising concerns about a potential recession within the Eurozone.

While that might be slightly depressing to think about, you can cheer yourself up by giving our quiz on currencies a go!

First up, how many EU countries use the Euro?
Alamy Stock Image
15
19

23
27
Which of these countries does NOT use the Euro?
Alamy Stock Image
Austria
Greece

Hungary
Malta
Before the Euro, what did Ireland use as its currency?
Punt
Sterling
What is a Euro note made from?
Alamy Stock Image
Recycled paper
Polyester

Cotton fibre
Nylon
What country uses the Zloty?
Alamy Stock Image
Hungary
Italy

Czechoslovakia
Poland
The dollar is one of the more common names for a currency, but which of these countries/states doesn't use dollars?
Alamy Stock Image
United States
Vietnam

Hong Kong
Jamaica
While you might know the face on the $1 bill, who is on the rarer $2 bill?
Alamy Stock Image
Benjamin Franklin
Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson
Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Where was the first ever ATM built?
London
Paris

New York
Dublin
What is "fiat" currency?
Currency that is backed with commodity like gold or silver
Currency that is NOT backed with a commodity like gold or silver

Money you save for a car
Not a currency but another word for bartering
Cryptocurrency has become a phenomenon in recent years, but when did the first cryptocurrency - Bitcoin - emerge into the world?
2005
2008

2012
2017
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

