Quiz: How much do you know about currency?

WITH THE EURO losing value against the dollar in recent weeks, thoughts about the value of different currencies might be entering into the general public’s mind for the first time in a while.
The two currencies hit parity with one another for the first time since December 2002 earlier this week, raising concerns about a potential recession within the Eurozone.
While that might be slightly depressing to think about, you can cheer yourself up by giving our quiz on currencies a go!
