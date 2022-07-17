Quiz: How much do you know about currency?

WITH THE EURO losing value against the dollar in recent weeks, thoughts about the value of different currencies might be entering into the general public’s mind for the first time in a while.

The two currencies hit parity with one another for the first time since December 2002 earlier this week, raising concerns about a potential recession within the Eurozone.

While that might be slightly depressing to think about, you can cheer yourself up by giving our quiz on currencies a go!

First up, how many EU countries use the Euro? Alamy Stock Image 15 19

23 27 Which of these countries does NOT use the Euro? Alamy Stock Image Austria Greece

Hungary Malta Before the Euro, what did Ireland use as its currency? Punt Sterling What is a Euro note made from? Alamy Stock Image Recycled paper Polyester

Cotton fibre Nylon What country uses the Zloty? Alamy Stock Image Hungary Italy

Czechoslovakia Poland The dollar is one of the more common names for a currency, but which of these countries/states doesn't use dollars? Alamy Stock Image United States Vietnam

Hong Kong Jamaica While you might know the face on the $1 bill, who is on the rarer $2 bill? Alamy Stock Image Benjamin Franklin Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson Franklin Delano Roosevelt Where was the first ever ATM built? London Paris

New York Dublin What is "fiat" currency? Currency that is backed with commodity like gold or silver Currency that is NOT backed with a commodity like gold or silver

Money you save for a car Not a currency but another word for bartering Cryptocurrency has become a phenomenon in recent years, but when did the first cryptocurrency - Bitcoin - emerge into the world? 2005 2008

