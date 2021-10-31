Quiz: How much do you know about the Monster Mash?

BOBBY PICKETT’S 1962 hit ‘Monster Mash’ is getting its annual airing during Halloween season.
The song is a spoof on the Twist and Mashed Potato dance crazes, which were massively popular at the time.
The novelty number was fortuitously created after Pickett began imitating horror icon Boris Karloff – who starred as Frankenstein’s monster in hit films during the 1930s – with an off-the-cuff monologue that proved popular with audiences.
It’s gone on to become a Halloween classic. But how much do you know about it?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)