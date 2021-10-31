Quiz: How much do you know about the Monster Mash?

BOBBY PICKETT’S 1962 hit ‘Monster Mash’ is getting its annual airing during Halloween season.

The song is a spoof on the Twist and Mashed Potato dance crazes, which were massively popular at the time.

The novelty number was fortuitously created after Pickett began imitating horror icon Boris Karloff – who starred as Frankenstein’s monster in hit films during the 1930s – with an off-the-cuff monologue that proved popular with audiences.

It’s gone on to become a Halloween classic. But how much do you know about it?

Where was the singer working late one night when his eyes beheld an eerie sight? The cemetery The factory

The lab The pub What was the eerie sight? Alamy The monster from his slab, began to rise The knife from his hands, he tried to prise

The food on the table, covered in flies The comedian on the stage, tried to improvise What did the monster do then? He did the mash He did the monster mash The lyrics say the Monster Mash dance evolved from...? The Tasmanian tango The Transylvania twist

The Philadelphia foxtrot The Bohemian ballet Who raised concerns about this? Shutterstock The zombies The Crypt-Kicker Five

Frankenstein Dracula Where do the Vampires feast? Alamy The kitchen The pantry

The walk-in wardrobe The master bedroom What kind of homes do ghouls have? Wikimedia Commons Opulent palaces Humble abodes

Contemporary cottages Shotgun shacks Why did the ghouls go to the party? They were passionate dance fans They were friends of the band and wanted to show support

They wanted a jolt of electrodes They were at a loose end Who wasn’t a guest at the mad scientist’s monster bash (as far as we know)? Wolfman Dracula

Dracula's son Dracula's aunt

Igor Igor's baying hounds

The coffin-bangers As mentioned above, Pickett imitates Boris Karloff during the song. But what other horror icon does he impersonate? Alamy Aela Korosi Bela Lugosi

Cruella Morosi Daniella Nurosi The BBC bizarrely banned the song when it was first released. Why? They said it was “too morbid” They said it was “factually inconsistent”

They said it was “too catchy” They said it “glamorised dangerous scientific experiments” Finally, where did the song place in the US charts the year it was released? Wikimedia Commons It was number one It was a graveyard smash

It caught on in a flash It was the hit of the land Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Dracula You invented the Transylvania twist! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Frankenstein You did the mash! Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! You are Dracula's son You might follow in your father's footsteps one day. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Wolfman Thanks for showing up. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! You are a Ghoul Another jolt of electrodes required. Share your result: Share