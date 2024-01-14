Quiz: How much do you know about humanity's trips to the moon?

SINCE THE DAWN of time… humankind has sought to conquer the Moon.

This week, the first moon lander to launch from the US in half a century failed to complete its mission of achieving a soft landing on the Moon.

We can’t tell you the name of that lander, because it comes up in the below quiz. We put together this quiz to test your moon credentials, and see how much you know about humanity and the Moon.

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon, what was the name of the guy who stayed on the command module? Alamy James Connolly Michael Collins

Arthur Griffith Patrick Pearse What was the name of the first spacecraft to impact the surface of the Moon? Sputnik Luna 1

Luna 2 Laika 2 Which of these countries has never conducted a mission to the Moon? Alamy Mexico Japan

United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia The lander at the centre of this week's failed Moon landing shares a name with which Lord of the Rings character? Alamy Peregrine Samwise

Frodo Meriadoc Which is the only decade since the 1950s without any Moon missions launched? 1980s 1990s

2000s 2010s Which of these countries landed a craft on the moon in 2014? Alamy Switzerland Luxembourg

Liechtenstein Andorra When was the last time a human being walked on the moon? Alamy 1970 1971

1972 1973 Who said: "When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator"? Alamy Mahatma Gandhi Martin Luther King Jr

John Hume WEB DuBois Which US president announced "We choose to go to the Moon," stating his intention to put a man on the Moon before 1970? Alamy Dwight Eisenhower John F Kennedy

Lyndon B Johnson Richard Nixon How many people have walked on the Moon, as of 2024? Alamy 4 6

