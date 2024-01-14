Advertisement
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about humanity's trips to the moon?

Fly me to the moon, and let me quiz among the stars.
SINCE THE DAWN of time… humankind has sought to conquer the Moon.

This week, the first moon lander to launch from the US in half a century failed to complete its mission of achieving a soft landing on the Moon.

We can’t tell you the name of that lander, because it comes up in the below quiz. We put together this quiz to test your moon credentials, and see how much you know about humanity and the Moon.

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon, what was the name of the guy who stayed on the command module?
Alamy
James Connolly
Michael Collins

Arthur Griffith
Patrick Pearse
What was the name of the first spacecraft to impact the surface of the Moon?
Sputnik
Luna 1

Luna 2
Laika 2
Which of these countries has never conducted a mission to the Moon?
Alamy
Mexico
Japan

United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
The lander at the centre of this week's failed Moon landing shares a name with which Lord of the Rings character?
Alamy
Peregrine
Samwise

Frodo
Meriadoc
Which is the only decade since the 1950s without any Moon missions launched?
1980s
1990s

2000s
2010s
Which of these countries landed a craft on the moon in 2014?
Alamy
Switzerland
Luxembourg

Liechtenstein
Andorra
When was the last time a human being walked on the moon?
Alamy
1970
1971

1972
1973
Who said: "When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator"?
Alamy
Mahatma Gandhi
Martin Luther King Jr

John Hume
WEB DuBois
Which US president announced "We choose to go to the Moon," stating his intention to put a man on the Moon before 1970?
Alamy
Dwight Eisenhower
John F Kennedy

Lyndon B Johnson
Richard Nixon
How many people have walked on the Moon, as of 2024?
Alamy
4
6

12
24
