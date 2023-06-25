More than 70% of people don't believe trust in RTÉ can be restored following pay controversy

MORE THAN SEVEN in 10 people don’t believe trust in RTÉ can be restored following the Ryan Tubridy payment controversy.

75% of those surveyed by Amárach for today’s Irish Mail on Sunday said that Tubridy should have corrected the record himself, while 63% believe the license fee should now be made optional.

Media Minister Catherine Martin yesterday announced an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ will take place.

It followed a meeting with the Chair of the RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, to discuss the fact that RTÉ’s highest paid star earned an extra €345,000 over the course of over six years than the broadcaster had previously disclosed.

“Public trust in RTÉ must be rebuilt,” said Minister Martin yesterday.

“Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered,” she added.

On Friday, the RTÉ Board confirmed that its Director General Dee Forbes was suspended from her employment on Wednesday, 21 June.

Forbes was due to step down from her position on 10 July, to be replaced by new Director General Kevin Bakhurst.

Meanwhile, Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTÉ published incorrect figures for his earnings.

Tubridy said he will not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

Licence Fee

The Irish Mail on Sunday poll found that 63% of respondents now believe the licence fee should be made optional.

The TV licence fee is €160 and Dee Forbes has appeared before Oireachtas Committees in the past to make a case for increasing the fee.

“The core structural funding problem remains” at RTÉ, Forbes told a committee last year, stating that the losses to public service media funding are now estimated to be €65 million annually.

Revelations this week led to Independent TD Michael McNamara calling for the licence fee to go.

“The RTÉ board has to go. The licence fee has to go,” he tweeted.

The RTÉ board has to go. The licence fee has to go. — Michael McNamara TD (@MlMcNamaraTD) June 22, 2023

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said it is the biggest crisis RTE has faced in its modern history and added that the controversy “does not help the case” of TV licence fee reform.

“I don’t think RTÉ can make a case for an increase in the licence fee – I don’t have trust in how RTÉ has behaved,” said Byrne.

‘Correct the record’

RTÉ announced on Friday that it would republish the remunerations paid to Tubridy since 2017 in order to “correct the record”.

The broadcaster also stated that the Barter Account used to make payments to Tubridy will be placed within the control of the Finance function and that specific controls will be put in place to the operation of that account.

The Remuneration Committee of the Board will also be given full oversight and approval of the terms of contracts relating to the top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters.

Until these processes are complete there will be a “pausing of all new material on air presenter contracts”, RTÉ stated.

Former press ombudsman and previous head of broadcast compliance in RTÉ, Peter Feeney, yesterday told RTÉ’s Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin that while the broadcaster had been through crises before, this one was “particularly bad”.

“It’s inconceivable that a deal such as has now been discovered, could have taken place without one or more of the RTÉ executive board knowing about it. I find it hard to believe there could only be one person,” he said.

Feeney added that he served as Freedom of Information officer for RTÉ for 20 years and would release pay details of RTÉ’s highest earners to newspapers each year.

“I just took it absolutely for granted that the figures that were being released are the accurate figures. And I’m quite flabbergasted to discover that it’s possible the figures that were being released were inaccurate.

“It would appear that RTÉ management didn’t want to acknowledge that the pay cut being taken by the top earning presenter wasn’t as low as they wanted so they disguised it.”

-With additional reporting from Christina Finn and Jamie McCarron