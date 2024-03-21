GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Final European Council meeting

1. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend his final European Council meeting today in Brussels after his bombshell resignation yesterday.

Fine Gael leader election

2. Meanwhile, a number of TDs have said they would prefer a leadership contest to take place in Fine Gael.

The Fine Gael National Executive met in Dublin yesterday to set out what the next steps and processes are for the election of Leo Varadkar’s successor.

Gaza

3. The United States has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Cobh

4. Gardáí launched a murder investigation last night based on the results of a post-mortem examination of Ian Baitson (33) who died following an alleged knife attack in Cobh, Co Cork last week.

Assisted Dying

5. An Oireachtas Committee recommended that the Government legislate to allow for assisted dying to take place in Ireland in its final report, but a minority report taking the opposite view has been backed by three of its members.

Weekend cardiac care service

6. A weekend service for heart attack patients in Waterford University Hospital, which has been sought by a long-running campaign in the region, has received a commitment of funding for the first time according to a government minister.

Portugal

7. Centre-right leader Luis Montenegro was appointed prime minister of Portugal last night, but will have to form a coalition government and grapple with a growing far right after his party’s narrow victory in parliamentary elections.

Banksy

8. A Banksy mural which appeared in Islington near London in the United Kingdom over the weekend will be permanently protected by the local council after it was defaced just days after it arrived.