1. Hospital investigation
The CEO of the Cork University Hospital (CUH) was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that an employee who is the subject of an investigation was still onsite and involved in a programme for international nurses last November, documentation has revealed.
It is understood that chief executive David Donegan asked for the senior employee to be removed from the hospital – while a formal investigation is ongoing – at least twice before his request was actioned.
2. Gaza
The government voted down a motion last night brought by Sinn Féin seeking for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
The final tally was 71-62 in the government’s favour after it added several amendments to the opposition motion.
3. RTÉ
RTÉ’s exit package for its former chief financial officer was “not considered and approved” by the broadcaster’s executive board, despite it being a requirement under the rules of its voluntary redundancy scheme.
In a new review of the scheme published today, it was found that the approval process for Breda O’Keeffe in the 2017 voluntary exit package was “not complied with” by RTÉ.
The external review, carried out by McCann FitzGerald LLP, was commissioned into the broadcaster’s voluntary exit schemes for 2017 and 2021.
4. Deposit return scheme
From today, cans and plastic bottles with the “Re-turn” logo can be taken back to a participating retailer, where a deposit can be collected as long as they are empty, undamaged and in their original shape.
Containers of 150ml to 500ml will come with a 15 cent deposit, while containers between 500ml and 3 litres will cost an extra 25 cent at the till.
5. EU Council
EU leaders will grapple with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a crunch summit meeting today to try to overcome his veto on €50 billion in financial aid for Ukraine.
Orban – Russia’s closest ally in the EU – sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a deal in December to keep the desperately needed funds flowing to Kyiv nearly two years into Moscow’s invasion.
6. Acid attack
A woman and her two young children have been hospitalised after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at them in London.
The incident happened around 7.25pm in Lessar Avenue, which is close to Clapham Common in South London.
In a statement last night, Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said officers are on scene following this “horrific incident”.
7. Sex work
There is still no sign of a review into Ireland’s sex work legislation more than three years after it was first due to be published.
The Department of Justice has “considered the best options to conclude the review in a timely and thorough” manner, a spokesperson told The Journal.
It’s expected that Justice Minister Helen McEntee “will be in a position to decide on the next steps in the near future so that the review can be completed without any further undue delay”, they added. However, no exact timeline was given.
Climate protest
8. Climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to appear in court today accused of a public order offence after a protest in London last year.
Thunberg, 21, was arrested in October during a protest outside a hotel where oil company executives were meeting and charged with breaching the UK’s Public Order Act by blocking the entrance to the hotel.
The Swedish activist, as well as four others from Greenpeace and Fossil Free London, has pleaded not guilty.
9. Alec Baldwin
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set in 2021.
Baldwin was charged in January over the death of Halyna Hutchins during filming a US western film called “Rust” in New Mexico. The actor was holding a gun intended for use in the film but it discharged.
Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was also wounded.
