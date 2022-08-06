The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Amazon and Irish trade unions

1. With the opening of its first so-called ‘fulfilment centre’ in Ireland this week, Tadgh McNally reports that Amazon has responded to concerns from trade unions by saying it does not think the represenatives are “the best answer” for its workforce.

Concerns were raised by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) which has pointed to walkouts by staff taking place at the company’s English warehouses in recent days.

Emergency social welfare payments

2. As many as 17,000 people applied for emergency social welfare payments last month to cover basic necessities such as food, clothing, fuel and utility bills.

The payments are available to a person who cannot pay an expense from their weekly income and can be received even if the person is not getting a social welfare payment.

Dillon Quirke

3. Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke passed away last night after becoming ill during a game.

He was playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the senior hurling championship in Semple Stadium and the game was stopped to allow him receive medical attention. He was brought to hospital where he sadly passed away at the age of 24.

Sligo death

4. A four-year-old girl died after sustaining injuries in an incident at a caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, yesterday afternoon. It is understood the child was struck by a vehicle.

Archie Battersbee

5. The family of Archie Battersbee have been told the 12-year-old’s life support will be withdrawn this morning after their legal fight to move him from hospital to a hospice came to an end.

He has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

Mumps

6. An increase in mumps cases has been seen in Ireland in recent weeks, with nearly one-third of the year’s caseload to date notified last month.

The HSE is now advising that anyone who did not receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as a child should be vaccinated “as soon as possible”.

Foster caring allowance

7. Foster carers have said that they should be eligible for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, as the remuneration they currently receive is becoming insufficient in the cost-of-living crisis.

The allowance has not been increased since 2009.

Abortion in America

8. Indiana has become the first US state to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The ban, which takes effect next month, includes some exceptions, including that abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilisation; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Banking

9. Despite being known for staying dry, severe flooding in California’s Death Valley yesterday stranded approximately 1,000 people, buried cars and shut down all roads into the national park.