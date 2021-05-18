#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

Morning Memo: Chocolate flakes, semiconductors and the global shortage of everything

Snowstorms, canal blockages and cyber-attacks have played all played a role but so is booming demand.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 18 May 2021, 11:13 AM
53 minutes ago 3,047 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5440199

This is an extract from today’s edition of Morning Memo, TheJournal.ie’s daily business newsletter, which puts the biggest business and economics stories of the day into context for readers. We also include a reading list of some of the more interesting business and economics-tinged stories from around the internet. Find out more and sign up here or at the bottom of the page.

 

SEMICONDUCTORS, BUILDING MATERIALS and now chocolate flakes. If it seems like the world is starting to run low on everything, that’s because it kind of is.

Having held up relatively well in the face of the pandemic, a lot was made of the resilience of global supply chains last year.

But with major economies like the United States and China coming roaring back in 2021, demand for raw materials and commodities generally is helping to overwhelm global trade. Lorries are full, logistics companies are overwhelmed and a container shortage is sending shipping costs through the roof across the globe.

Disruption caused by Covid-19 and a series of unfortunate events like the Suez Canal blockage, a Texas ice storm that knocked out semiconductor plants in the winter and cyberattacks certainly haven’t helped. But there are deeper issues at play here, rooted in production. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Global output shrank in 2020 as a result of the pandemic by at least 3.6%, according to UN figures.

At the same time, there were “unprecedented global employment losses in 2020 of 114 million jobs relative to 2019″, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has highlighted. So despite the fact that consumer and corporate demand are coming roaring back, there’s evidence that the world economy is struggling to get workers back to frontlines to ramp production back up to where it needs to be.

Worryingly, these issues seem likely to persist well into the year.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie