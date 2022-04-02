The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Mines in Ukraine

1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned his people that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory”, even around homes and corpses.

Fuel depot explosion near Russia-Ukraine border

2. A Russian fuel depot near the border with Ukraine has been bombed – with Moscow claiming Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denying any involvement.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border, triggering the blast and fire.

Climb with Charlie

3. Charlie Bird, alongside his friends and family, will climb Croagh Patrick today. The former RTÉ broadcaster has raised more than €1 million for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association for the charity climb.

Writing for The Journal, he said he is “energised and looking forward to heading up to the summit of Croagh Patrick today”.

Yemen

4. The UN said Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to a two-month extendable truce starting tomorrow, the first day of Ramadan for many Muslims, and an accord on fuel shipments and Sanaa airport.

The announcement brings a glimmer of hope in a brutal conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left millions on the brink of famine in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

St Vincent’s Hospital

5. Staff at a psychiatric hospital in Dublin are “furious” following repeated discrepancies in their pay since Christmas, their union has said.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has said there have been issues with pay at St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview since Christmas, with “major discrepancies in pay”. Some staff were left hundreds of euro out of pocket as a result of the pay shortfalls.

Will Smith and Chris Rock

6. Actor Will Smith has said he “betrayed the trust of the Academy” as he resigned from the organisation, following his “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” actions at the Oscars.

Smith said he was “heartbroken” and would accept any consequences that emerged from his scheduled disciplinary hearing.

Amazon union

7. Amazon workers in New York voted to launch the first US union at the e-commerce giant, a milestone for a company that has steadfastly opposed organised labour in its massive workforce.

Dozens of supporters cheered and clapped as the result was announced, with union organiser Christian Smalls popping a champagne cork in front of a bank of TV cameras and photographers.

Census 2022

8. Tomorrow, people all across the country will be filling out the census form. Here’s everything you need to know about the survey.

Gaeltacht areas

9. The latest piece from The Good Information Project reports that Irish people are leaving Gaeltacht areas due to problems with planning and a lack of housing.