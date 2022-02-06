#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 6 February 2022
The 9 at 9: Sunday

How can inflation be curbed, the latest from Ukraine and Leona Maguire’s landmark win.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 8:59 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #INFLATION: In our lead story this morning Ian Curran outlines that almost everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, from energy to fuel to bathroom fittings and Big Macs.

The Government is mulling a fresh range of measures aimed at easing inflation. But how can the surging cost of living be curbed if traditional remedies won’t work?

2. #UKRAINE: Russia has stepped up preparations for an all-out invasion of Ukraine but it is not clear if Moscow has decided to take such a step, US officials have said citing intelligence assessments.

Russia has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its neighbour but US intelligence has not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, according to the officials who in recent days briefed members of Congress and European allies.

3. #DRUG LAWS: In a Voices opinion column, independent senator Lynn Ruane writes that global drug laws can be traced back to a small group of conserative American men.

4. #BREASTCHECK: The Irish Cancer Society said it is “essential” that BreastCheck continues to be supported by Government after the service said appointments in their current screening round are delayed by up to a year.

The national screening programme said the delays are due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the service now planning to screen women every three years instead of every two.

5. #MOROCCO: Emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well late last night in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and beyond.

“Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well,” a statement from the royal court said.

6. #DEAD FISH: France’s maritime minister has ordered an investigation into a possible violation of fishing practices, after an environmental group released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic off France.

7. #AIR RAGE: A 25-year-old man was remanded in custody after appearing at Ennis District Court concerning an alleged ‘air rage’ type incident on board a Ryanair flight.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court yesterday evening, Judge Mary Larkin remanded Ioan Remi Makula in custody to Limerick prison to next Wednesday.

8. #GOLF: Leona Maguire has earned her first LPGA victory after a stunning performance at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan native, who had a share of the lead heading into the final round, continued her impressive form with a brilliant 67 on the final day to secure the title on 18-under for the tournament.

9. #SIX NATIONS: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will surely have woken this morning with some confidence about Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Paris next weekend. 

Yesterday’s 29-7 win against Wales was an ideal start for Farrell’s team in the 2022 championship.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

