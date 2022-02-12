The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #RURAL CRIME: In our lead story this morning, Garreth MacNamee reports that criminal gangs may be exploiting deficits in the rural policing system to target locations which have little Garda coverage.

Assaults on two older men in different parts of the country over the past week have brought the topic of rural crime into sharp focus.

2. #STRATEGIC HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS: In our latest FactCheck, Brianna Parkins examines claims by a Fine Gael junior minister that a quarter of planning applications for large-scale housing developments are subject to judicial review.

Advertisement

Peter Burke’s claim was found to be mostly flase, find out why here.

3. #DÁIL VOTING: A constitutional expert has said a referendum on whether TDs and Senators can vote remotely is not required.

The 39th Amendment of the Constitution (Remote Parliamentary Voting) Bill 2020 went before the Dáil this week and seeks to amend the Constitution by allowing remote voting to take place.

4. #UKRAINE: The United States has dramatically raised the alarm over Ukraine, warning that a Russian invasion starting with civilians caught under aerial bombing could start in days.

An attack by the more than 100,000 Russian troops currently massed next to Ukraine “could occur any day now,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington.

5. #IRISH CITIZENS: The Department of Foreign Foreign Affairs said it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine, after a number of countries warned their citizens to leave the country amid ongoing tensions at the Russian border.

The UK Foreign Office updated its advice yesterday evening to urge UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”. No decision has been made yet on asking Irish citizens to leave the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #DIVORCE: Writing about advice for couples facing separation, financial expert David Quinn says that managing a fair division of finances openly and honestly will minimise stress for both parties and help to work through the divorce process as quickly as possible.

7. #JOHNSON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a legal questionnaire from police investigating claims of lockdown-breaking parties in his Downing Street office.

“We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

8. #STARDUST: A candlelit vigil for the 41st anniversary of the Stardust nightclub fire is set to take place tomorrow afternoon.

The vigil, organised by families of the 48 people who died in the tragedy, will take place at 1pm tomorrow afternoon at the site of the former nightclub in Artane.

9. #SIX NATIONS: With Andy Farrell’s Ireland taking on Six Nations favourites France in Paris later today, read Murray Kinsella’s preview of the mouth-watering clash that could prove to be the tournament’s key showdown this year.