#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 5 December 2021
Advertisement

Repatriation flight for 156 people returning to Ireland leaves Morocco

Morocco has banned all incoming flights for at least two weeks.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 8:29 AM
19 minutes ago 1,961 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5620773
Image: Shutterstock/PopTika
Image: Shutterstock/PopTika

A GOVERNMENT REPATRIATION flight for people looking to return to Ireland from Morocco left yesterday with 156 passengers on board. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier this week it would charter a flight from Marrakech for people e seeking to return to Ireland after flights to Morocco were suspended until at least 13 December amid concern over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The DFA said citizens from other EU countries and the UK were also on board the flight. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said “well done and thank you” to the team at the Irish Embassy in Morocco involved in the flight.  

Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths during the pandemic. 

The Moroccan government has also since decided to ban all cultural and artistic festivals and gatherings because of the spread of Omicron.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie