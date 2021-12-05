Repatriation flight for 156 people returning to Ireland leaves Morocco

A GOVERNMENT REPATRIATION flight for people looking to return to Ireland from Morocco left yesterday with 156 passengers on board.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier this week it would charter a flight from Marrakech for people e seeking to return to Ireland after flights to Morocco were suspended until at least 13 December amid concern over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The DFA said citizens from other EU countries and the UK were also on board the flight.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said “well done and thank you” to the team at the Irish Embassy in Morocco involved in the flight.

Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths during the pandemic.

The Moroccan government has also since decided to ban all cultural and artistic festivals and gatherings because of the spread of Omicron.

