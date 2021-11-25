#Open journalism No news is bad news

Age of first-time buyers increasing as just over one-quarter are 30 or under

This figure more than halved between 2004 and 2020.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 11:38 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE PROPORTION OF first-time home buyers aged 30 or younger more than halved between 2004 and 2020, a new report has said. 

The Mortgage Market Profile report published today by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said the average age of first-time buyers is continuing to increase. 

In 2004, 60% of first-time buyers were aged 30 or under. This reduced to 27% by 2020.

The report also said that around one-third of mover purchasers were no older than 35 in 2012. By 2020, this figure had reduced to 17%. 

Chief executive of the BPFI, Brian Hayes, said the report shows a “strong and full recovery” in the mortgage market in the first half of this year compared to 2020.

“However, the impact of Covid-19 restrictions continues to be felt on home loans for new properties, with existing houses accounting for close to 50% of the first time buyer market, who in themselves account for a large majority of the overall mortgage market,” Hayes said in a statement. 

The report also showed that the median monthly mortgage repayment for first-time buyers was €841. This varied across counties – Dublin has the highest median repayment of €1,107 followed by €1,054 in Wicklow. 

Mortgage drawdowns increased by 23% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to more than 14,00. First-time buyers accounted for more than two-thirds of drawdowns during this period. 

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

