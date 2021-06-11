#Open journalism No news is bad news

Mother and Baby Home commissioners again refuse to appear before Oireachtas Committee

The chair of the committee first declined an invite in February.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Jun 2021, 1:28 PM
20 minutes ago 1,034 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5464090
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE COMMISSIONERS FROM the Mother and Baby Homes Commission have declined another invitation to appear before the Oireachtas to answer questions about their report.

The latest invitation was sent last week after all members of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee agreed to it being reissued. The invitation had asked the commissioners to attend a meeting on 17 June. 

The chairperson of the Commission of Investigation, former judge Yvonne Murphy, in February declined an invitation from the committee to appear before it, with a spokesperson saying at the time she was “unavailable”.

Last week another of the commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, spoke to a history event organised by Oxford’s Hertford College, defending the much criticised final report

Her appearance was the first such such public comment by members of of the commision and it prompted further calls for them to answer questions. The third commissioner is Dr William Duncan. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have both called for the commissioners to appear before the Oireachtas committee.

However, in a letter sent to chair of the committee Kathleen Funchion TD, the members have said they will not attend before TDs and Senators. 

The Irish Times reports that the three members of the Commission say in the letter that the report could be “put in peril” by an appearance before the committee.

“The work of the Commission is reflected in its final report and its interim reports and not by commentators who seek to sweep aside its findings,” the letter reportedly states. 

The Journal understands that letter was hand-delivered to the committee this morning but the committee members were not aware of this before it was reported. 

Evidence

Daly’s appearance at the Oxford event raised further questions about the Commission’s report after it was revealed that the Commission had discounted the testimony given by hundreds of survivors to the Confidential Committee when coming to its conclusions.

The Commission heard evidence via two Committees: the Investigation Committee and the Confidential Committee.

- With reporting by Órla Ryan

