Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
New grant scheme set up to help survivor-led mother and baby home groups pay for commemorations

Advocacy groups can apply for up to €2,500 in funding per event.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 2 Mar 2020, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,808 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029457
2017: Tributes left at the site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home.
Image: Niall Carson
2017: Tributes left at the site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A GRANT SCHEME to help fund commemorative events held by former residents of mother and baby homes is now open, Katherine Zappone announced today. 

€50,000 has been allocated for the grant this year and advocacy groups can apply for up to €2,500 per event. 

Funding is available to survivor-led groups, representing one or more named institutions currently being investigated by the Commission of Investigation. 

The scheme was developed by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and was launched earlier today. 

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said: “This grant funding supports local community based memorialisation and promotes a survivor centred approach in a way which enhances the agency and capacity of former residents to commemorate their lived experiences on their own terms.”

Advocacy groups representing diaspora are also eligible to apply for funding for events abroad.

The scheme is now open and taking applications by emailing commemorativegrantscheme@dcya.gov.ie or by phoning 01 6473200.

Last month, the submission date for the final report into mother and baby homes by the Commission of Investigation was delayed until June this year. The previous due date was last month. 

The commission’s fifth interim report outlined that the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent to medical schools over an almost 60-year period. 

It investigation the schools’ use of the bodies of children who died in the homes, and in particular how the bodies of those children were buried afterwards. 

About the author:

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

