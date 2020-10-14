Campaigners call on government to prevent mother and baby home records being sealed for 30 years

CAMPAIGNERS AND ACADEMICS have called for the government to prevent records compiled by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes being sealed for 30 years.

The Clann Project, Justice for Magdalenes (JFMR) and the Adoption Rights Alliance are against the records being sealed.

They say it will result in people being unable to access information “about their disappeared relatives or babies who are buried in unmarked graves“.

“All of the administrative files, which show how the abusive system of forced family separation was run, will also be withheld.

“It will not be possible to question the conclusions of the Commission of Investigation, to do further research, or to hold wrongdoers to account,” the groups said in a statement.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has denied the commission’s records will be put “beyond reach”.

The commission is due to submit its final report to O’Gorman by 30 October 2020.

Under the 2004 Commissions of Investigation Act once it submits its final report, the commission will be dissolved and, prior to its dissolution, it must deposit all records with the minister to be sealed for a period of 30 years.

Last week the government approved the text of a Bill which it said will safeguard the records after the dissolution of the commission. The Bill is set to be debated in the Seanad today.

The proposed legislation will see the transfer of certain documents from O’Gorman to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

Several people have raised concerns about the records being sealed, and have called for clarity on what evidence will be handed over to Tusla.

In a statement, O’Gorman said he understands concern around the issue “given Ireland’s history”. He said the new legislation is “needed to preserve access to invaluable information now and into the future, and not to put it beyond reach as has been reported”.

The commission was set up under the 2004 Commissions of Investigation Act. O’Gorman said the entire premise of the 2004 Act “is that investigations are held in private” – however, this has been disputed by academics.

“That confidentiality applies to the evidence and records gathered by the inquiry. It is central to allow testimony be given freely,” O’Gorman stated.

He added that the 2004 Act also requires that such records are sealed for a period of 30 years, pending their transfer to the National Archives, adding that this provision was already in place prior to the establishment of the commission.

O’Gorman also noted that earlier this year, the commission informed his department that it had created a database tracking who was in the main mother and baby homes, but “did not feel it had a legal basis to transfer that database and would be compelled by law to redact … valuable information”.

The minister said the bill being brought forward will preserve this information and allows the database to be transferred to Tusla, “with whom most of the original records are already held”.

O’Gorman said the new legislation will prevent the information “from effectively being destroyed” and will allow access to it under existing laws.

“The draft bill is focused on protecting a valuable resource which will assist in accessing personal information under existing law and be hugely beneficial in any future information and tracing legislation.”

‘Not bound by the 2004 Act’

However, Dr Maeve O’Rourke, barrister and director of the Human Rights Law Clinic, said the Oireachtas is not bound by the provisions of the 2004 Act.

“It can legislate – as it is intending to do regarding the database & records it wants to send to Tusla – to ‘un-seal’ material gathered or created by the Commission,” she said.

O’Rourke said the 2004 Act “was never the appropriate legislation on which to base an inquiry into grave and systematic human rights abuse, including enforced disappearance, because of its provisions around confidentiality”, saying she and others argued this at the time.

She said the Act did not require the commission to proceed in private.

“The Commission had discretion under the 2004 Act to conduct some of its inquiry in public. It chose not to do so,” she said.

O’Rouke said people affected by the abuse under investigation should, under European human rights law, “have been enabled to participate properly in the inquiry and to see the evidence coming in from the State and other institutions responsible for the family separation system”.

“They should now have the option of receiving a copy of all of their personal data and information about disappeared family members that the Commission gathered, and they should be entitled to their own transcript of evidence.

“Crucially, the Minister must inform the public of what kinds of records he intends to seal for 30 years. They likely include innumerable state and institutional administrative records, which are crucial to piecing together how the system of forced family separation operated.”

Confidentiality

When asked by about people’s concerns, O’Gorman said in a statement: “Contrary to what has been reported, the intention of the legislation is not to put the information beyond reach.

“Rather, it is to ensure that information is not destroyed and that relevant information can be made available for information and tracing purposes in line with current and future law.”

O’Gorman said the effect of the “confidentiality provisions woven into the 2004 Act” is that the commission’s archive of records must be deposited with the minister in question in a sealed form and must remain so for three decades.

“While the records must transfer in their complete and unredacted form, the anonymity of those who provided testimony is maintained by virtue of this requirement for the records to remain sealed.

“While anonymity may be fundamentally important to some of those who provided testimony to the Commission, equally, I recognise that others may be anxious to have sight of their testimony and to know that it is recorded for posterity.”

O’Gorman said the commission’s final report will reproduce the anonymised testimony of each individual who appeared before it.

“While the testimony will be anonymous and slightly summarised, people will nonetheless be able to see and recognise their own story told in their own words.”

O’Gorman added that the proposed Bill “preserves the constitutional rights of those witnesses who wanted their identities to be recorded for posterity and relied on the existing law to achieve this”.