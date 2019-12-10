This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cabinet approves legislation to excavate site of Tuam mother and baby home

Between 1925 and 1960, 796 children died at the Tuam mother and baby home.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,768 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4925619
The site at Tuam.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The site at Tuam.
The site at Tuam.
Image: RollingNews.ie

CHILDREN’S MINISTER KATHERINE Zappone today announced that Cabinet has approved legislation which will allow the phased excavation of the mass burial site at the Tuam mother and baby home.

In a statement this afternoon, Zappone said that the Certain Institutional Burials bill will give a legal basis to carry out a “programme of phased, forensic standard excavation, exhumation and re-internment of remains at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam”. 

In March 2017, the Commission into mother and baby homes confirmed that a “significant” number of human remains were discovered at the site of the former church-run home for unwed mothers. Scientific analysis put the age of death between 35 foetal weeks and two to three years.

Experts have previously said that the excavation of the site will be extremely complex, and that identification of the remains would be difficult, primarily because they would have “comingled”.

Between 1925 and 1960, 796 children died at the Tuam mother and baby home.

Zappone’s statement this afternoon added that the Government has approved the arrangements necessary to facilitate the transfer of the €2.5 million by the Sisters of Bon Secours towards the cost of the action.

She added that the bill will be brought before the Houses of the Oireachtas as soon as possible. 

Zappone said: “I know that family members of the children interred at the site in Tuam have been eagerly awaiting this development and I am pleased that agreement on a general scheme marks a significant milestone on our journey to afford those buried the dignity and respect that they deserve. 

“I am also mindful that local residents will be impacted by action taken at the site and I am confident that the general scheme strike an appropriate balance between doing what is right for the deceased, while minimising negative effects for those living nearby.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie