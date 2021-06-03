#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tánaiste calls for Commissioners from Mother and Baby Homes Commission to come before Oireachtas

Leo Vardakar said this should happen “without delay”

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 12:26 PM
16 minutes ago
TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said it’s “not acceptable” that representatives from the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes have not answered questions about their findings.  

The Oireachtas Children’s Committee has previously made a request for chairperson of the Commission, Judge Yvonne Murphy, to appear before it but this has not taken place. 

One of the three commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, yesterday spoke via Zoom to a history event by Oxford’s Hertford College, defending the much criticised final report

Before that appearance, none of the three commissioners involved in the investigation have spoken at a public event about their work. The third commissioner is Dr William Duncan. 

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Varadkar said that it was “not acceptable”  that the members of the commission have not “explained their report”. 

“I can see no excuse now, and certainly no valid reason for the commission members not to be willing to do that. And to do that without delay.”

More to follow

