Tuesday 30 April, 2019
'Why my son? Why him?': Teenager is still in hospital after chemical thrown on his face

Two other teenagers were involved in the incident, which occurred last Thursday night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 8,846 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4611847
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A TEENAGE BOY is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after a chemical was thrown on his face in Co Waterford.  

Gardaí are investigating the incident, in which a number of youths were involved in an altercation occurred at Earlscourt, Co Waterford last Thursday night at about 11pm.

Tega Agberhiere was one of three teenage boys attacked with a chemical in Waterford; his mother Christy told WLRFM last night that he was still in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

When asked by reporter Damien Tiernan how she felt when she heard the news, she said: “I felt like the whole world was on top of me. I feel angry.”

Initially when I was asking myself… they could have looked for me to pour the acid on me? Why my son? Why him? 

Christy is to give an interview to WLRFM’s programme Déise Today at 10am.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the assault to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

