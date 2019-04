GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD are investigating an alleged assault last night that resulted in three youths being hospitalised.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at Earlscourt, Waterford last night at about 11pm.

A number of youths were involved in an altercation after which three required medical attention.

They attended Waterford Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the assault or anyone who can assist them to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 – 305300.