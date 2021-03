We all know Marge - but what's her mam's name? Shutterstock Jacqueline Mona

Barbara Maud

Brenda Fricker is Ireland's mammy at this stage. But for what film did she win an Oscar? Shutterstock My Left Foot The Field

Veronica Guerin Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Nancy Marchand played the matriarch in The Sopranos. What was her name in it? Shutterstock Elena Mia

Livia Olive

Who played Forrest Gump's mam in the movie of the same name? Shutterstock Susan Sarandon Ruby Wax

Diane Keaton Sally Field

What's the mam from Malcolm in the Middle called? Shutterstock Lorraine Lori

Lois Louise

Katey Sagal played the matriarch in the sitcom Married With Children. What was her character's name? Shutterstock Sue Peg

Barb Charlotte

We all know Brendan O'Carroll plays Agnes Brown in Mrs Browns' Boys. What's her neighbour and best friend called? Shutterstock Laura Kathy

Doris Winnie

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston play the parents in The Royle Family but in what other show did they play a couple? Shutterstock Coronation Street Brookside

Holby City Dinnerladies

Who played the mamma in Mamma Mia? Shutterstock Meryl Streep Jane Fonda

Susan Sarandon Mary Steenburgen