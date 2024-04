DOZENS OF motorbikes, scramblers and e-scooters have been seized by gardaí, along with cash, cocaine and cannabis during a day of action in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), South and DMR West divisions carried out the day of action, targeting electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity.

These electric motorbikes are often driven on footpaths, parks and laneways in order to avoid detection by An Garda Síochána.

During yesterday’s day of action, 19 search teams, comprising 120 members of An Garda Síochána, searched 40 properties.

The following items were seized in the searches:

10 Surron electric motorbikes (with values ranging from €4,000 – €10,000)

12 motorbikes and scramblers

12 electric bicycles and e-scooters

Three quad bikes

One jet-ski and trailer (valued at approximately €10,000)

€42,950 in cash

€8,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis

Five designer watches (including one Tag Heuer and four Rolex watches)

Designer goods valued at approximately €25,000

Two people were also arrested during the course of the operation for the purpose of executing outstanding bench warrants.

In December 2023, Operation Meacan commenced in the DMR South with an aim of tackling the use of electric motorbikes which are being used for criminal activity including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, drug related intimidation and other serious offences.

Since the commencement of Operation Meacan in December 2023 a total of 53 electric motorbikes with a combined value of approximately €300,000 have been seized.

Over €80,000 in cash which is understood to be the proceeds of criminal activity has also been seized by gardaí.