Two motorcyclists die following separate crashes in Cavan and Galway

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS HAVE died following separate crashes in Cavan and Galway.

The incident in Cavan occurred at Corratillan, Corlough, on the R202 regional road at approximately 3pm yesterday.

Gardaí were called to the crash and the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the site and local diversions are in place.

The crash in Galway took place on the R336 road between Inverin and Spiddal shortly after 8pm yesterday evening when a motorcycle and a car collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date. The occupants of the car, a male and female in their 20s, were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of the collisions to contact them.

Regarding the incident in Galway, any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal, from 7:30pm – 8:30pm yesterday evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Anyone with information on the Cavan incident, particularly any road users who may have camera footage or may have witnessed the crash, can contact Gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.