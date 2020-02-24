Man (32) dies following collision involving motorcycle and car in Co Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died in a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on the N10 at Templemartin.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The local coroner has been notified. The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A full-examination of the crash site and vehicles involved will be carried out this morning by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the N10 at the time, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.