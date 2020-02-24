This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
Man (32) dies following collision involving motorcycle and car in Co Kilkenny

The incident happened at around 8.45pm yesterday evening on the N10 at Templemartin.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Feb 2020, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 5,424 Views 3 Comments
N10, Templemartin, Co Kilkenny
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died in a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Kilkenny. 

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on the N10 at Templemartin. 

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The occupants of the car were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries. 

The local coroner has been notified. The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. 

A full-examination of the crash site and vehicles involved will be carried out this morning by Garda Forensic Collision investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the N10 at the time, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Hayley Halpin
