Motorcyclist (19) dies in single-vehicle collision in Dublin

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin this afternoon.

Shortly after 3,30pm, gardaí and emergency services were allerted to the collision at Sillogue Road, Ballymun.

It’s understood the motorcyclist, a male aged 19, was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post while traveling on Sillogue Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collison investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site. Local diversions are in place.

The Coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.