Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist is seriously injured in crash

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to contact them after a serious two-vehicle collision in Co Offaly.

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Shannonbridge at around 3.45pm yesterday.

A male motorcyclist, aged in his late 20s, was injured when a collision occurred with a car. He was airlifted to University Hospital Galway where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her late 60s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3pm and 4pm yesterday with camera footage (including dashcam footage), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.