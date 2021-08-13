Motorcyclist aged in his 40s killed in Kildare crash

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been killed in a Kildare crash this evening.

Gardaí in Athy are investigating the fatal collision, that took place on the R417 in the townland of Kilberry in Athy at around 6.10pm.

A male motorcyclist, mid-40s, was fatally injured when he collided with a vehicle. He was removed from the scene by ambulance to Naas General Hospital in a serious condition.

He passed away later this evening. A post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.