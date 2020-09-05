This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 5 September 2020
Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Offaly road crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following this morning’s crash.

By Adam Daly Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 12:46 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after a crash in Co Offaly this morning.

The man aged in his 20s was seriously injured when his motorcycle left the road while travelling on the R401 near Edenderry at 10am. 

The alarm was raised shortly after and emergency services attended at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Local diversions are in place while garda forensic collision investigators examine the crash site.

Investigating gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and to those with any video recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

