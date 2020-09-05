Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Offaly road crash

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after a crash in Co Offaly this morning.

The man aged in his 20s was seriously injured when his motorcycle left the road while travelling on the R401 near Edenderry at 10am.

The alarm was raised shortly after and emergency services attended at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man was removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Local diversions are in place while garda forensic collision investigators examine the crash site.

Investigating gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and to those with any video recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.