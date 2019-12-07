This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is something amiss': Judge criticises recent ruling after striking out 34 road traffic cases

The High Court ruling found that a section of the Road Traffic Act concerning defences to fixed charge notices is unconstitutional.

By Gordon Deegan Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,607 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921705
Image: Shutterstock/All About Space
Image: Shutterstock/All About Space

OVER 30 MOTORISTS suspected of breaking road traffic laws walked free from court yesterday without any sanction after a judge struck out all of their cases.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan struck out a total of 34 Garda prosecutions against motorists as a result of a recent High Court ruling which found that a section of the Road Traffic Act concerning defences to fixed charge notices is unconstitutional.

Of the 34 cases struck out by Judge Durcan, 21 were prosecutions against motorists summoned to court over not paying their fines for speeding.

If convicted yesterday, the offending motorists would have received five penalty points on their licence for speeding along with whatever fine Judge Durcan would have imposed.

However, all were struck out along with another driver charged with careless driving who also walked out of court without any sanction after Judge Durcan struck out the case.

Of the 34 cases, Judge Durcan also struck out another three cases where drivers were accused of holding a mobile phone while driving.

Before striking out the cases, Judge Durcan took aim at members of the Oireachtas for failing to legislate properly in area of road traffic law.

Judge Durcan stated that after the recent High Court ruling by Ms Justice Úna Ni Raifeartaigh “one is drawn to the inescapable conclusion that these cases are not going to ever emerge into broad daylight again”.

Judge Durcan said that he found it extremely irritating to read critical comments by legislators on the Road Traffic laws “and yet the job of the legislature is to legislate and nothing seems to be done to legislate for the appalling situation that has been created by legislation in this case”.

He stated “let’s get real about this carry on” and stated that “legislators had legislated in a confused fashion without a knowledge of the road traffic laws and without a knowledge of what they are doing”.

Judge Durcan stated that as a result of this failure “it would be a complete derogation of my duty and judicially irresponsible to allow these matters proceed in this case”.

Before striking one of the prosecutions, Judge Durcan told the prosecuting Garda in the case “your time has been completely wasted and your efforts have been wasted by the contradictory legislation and the unconstitutional situation that has been created”.

Later, Judge Durcan noted that no appeal has yet been lodged by the State against the High Court judgement.

He stated: “There is something somewhere amiss.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie