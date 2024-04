ASYLUM SEEKERS ON Mount Street in Dublin city centre say they have not been informed of any plans to move the tents from the site amid speculation the camp will be cleared again.

A number of recent media reports have said the site, which is beside the International Protection Office, will be cleared in the coming days with plans afoot to move the men to other locations.

Around 200 people are currently sleeping in dozens of tents on Mount Street, Grattan Street and nearby alleyways.

Some volunteers who bring food and other supplies to the men said they are aware of the media reports.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said any potential clearance of the site is a matter for International Protection Accommodation Services, which falls under the remit of the Department of Integration.

At the time of publication, the department had not replied to a request for comment.

The tents on Mount Street were previously cleared on 16 March and many of the men were brought to a site in Crooksling in the Dublin Mountains.

This move was criticised by members of the opposition, who said it seemed as though the tents were primarily being cleared for the benefit of tourists ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

Some of the men stayed at Mount Street at the time or returned from Crooksling shortly after being moved. Tents were back on the site later that day.

Unaware of plans to move tents

The Journal spoke to several men on Mount Street today and none of them were aware of any plans to move them from the site to other locations.

One man from Jordan has been in Ireland for about six weeks. He briefly went to Crooksling last month but returned to Mount Street, saying it is warmer and safer in the city.

The camp is beside the International Protection Office Órla Ryan / The Journal Órla Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

He is not aware of any plans to clear the site, saying he and others have not been told anything about another move.

He said he is aware of the recent protests and arson attacks at sites earmarked to house asylum seekers, but overall feels safe in Ireland.

“A man tried to burn a tent here once, but we caught him and called the police,” he said.

The man has good English and has been helping other international protection applicants with translation issues.

He said when people ask him where he is from, he sometimes says he is Brazilian as that gets a better reaction.

“I say I am an engineer from Brazil,” he told us.

The man said he and others are often fed at Mendicity, a homelessness charity in the city. Local volunteers also regularly bring food, clothes and blankets, he said.

The inside of one man's tent Órla Ryan / The Journal Órla Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

One group of men told The Journal they also came from Jordan because they were “in danger” there as they are Palestinian.

“We came to Ireland because we heard it was safe here,” one of the men said.

Some of the men only arrived in Ireland last week and said, after submitting their asylum applications, they did not know where to go. They have been staying in tents on Mount Street since then.

Overall they said they feel safe, but are cold and hungry. They said they are grateful for the volunteers who bring food and clothes, as they are not receiving other help.

Another man had just arrived in Ireland from Nigeria. He said he left his home country because he is gay and it is not safe for him there. He did not know where he would sleep tonight.

