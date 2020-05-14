Quiz: How well do you remember the films of 2000?

WE’RE ABOUT TO make some people feel very old (including this reporter).

We’re jumping into the archives to see how well you remember movies which are 20 years old in 2020.

There are going to be some films in there which are going to make you say “surely not – how is that 20 years old?”

But how well do you remember them? That, my friends, is the question.

First up - we have Gladiator. What's this buck's name in the film? Vespasian Decimus Meridius Cyrillus Skiddlius

Claudius Meridius Maximus Decimus Meridius In American Psycho - what does Patrick Bateman repeatedly say he has to return to the store? A broken Walkman Videotapes

A malformed filofax A fax machine In Cast Away - which parcel company did Tom Hanks' character work for? UPS DPD

FedEx Nightline Meet the Parents came out in 2000 as well. De Niro and Stiller got on infamously - but can you remember De Niro's cat's name? Jingles Jangles

Felix Jinx In Bedazzled, Elliot Richards is the geeky character played by Brendan Fraser - but who played the devil? Jennifer Connelly Sandra Bullock

Elizabeth Hurley Liv Tyler The Beach came out this year. It saw Leonardo Di Caprio travel to which country? Vietnam Thailand

Laos Cambodia Gangster movie Snatch is also 20 years old - complete this quote from Vinnie Jones: "You should never underestimate the predictability of... Stupidity An angry man

A thieving muppet The 46A Name the film from its bio: Peaceful farmer Benjamin Martin is driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution when a sadistic British officer murders his son. The Patriot The Unforgiven

Red, White and Blue Team America Who played the lead role in The Perfect Storm? Matt Damon George Clooney

Brad Pitt Tom Cruise And finally - who played Erin Brockovich in the film of the same name? (The picture is of the real Erin Brockovich btw) Sandra Bullock Julia Roberts

