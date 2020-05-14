Quiz: How well do you remember the films of 2000?

WE’RE ABOUT TO make some people feel very old (including this reporter).
We’re jumping into the archives to see how well you remember movies which are 20 years old in 2020.
There are going to be some films in there which are going to make you say “surely not – how is that 20 years old?”
But how well do you remember them? That, my friends, is the question.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)