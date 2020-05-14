This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the films of 2000?

Test your knowledge.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 May 2020, 9:30 PM
29 minutes ago 5,232 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098777
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

WE’RE ABOUT TO make some people feel very old (including this reporter).

We’re jumping into the archives to see how well you remember movies which are 20 years old in 2020. 

There are going to be some films in there which are going to make you say “surely not – how is that 20 years old?”

But how well do you remember them? That, my friends, is the question. 

First up - we have Gladiator. What's this buck's name in the film?
Vespasian Decimus Meridius
Cyrillus Skiddlius

Claudius Meridius
Maximus Decimus Meridius
In American Psycho - what does Patrick Bateman repeatedly say he has to return to the store?
A broken Walkman
Videotapes

A malformed filofax
A fax machine
In Cast Away - which parcel company did Tom Hanks' character work for?
UPS
DPD

FedEx
Nightline
Meet the Parents came out in 2000 as well. De Niro and Stiller got on infamously - but can you remember De Niro's cat's name?
Jingles
Jangles

Felix
Jinx
In Bedazzled, Elliot Richards is the geeky character played by Brendan Fraser - but who played the devil?
Jennifer Connelly
Sandra Bullock

Elizabeth Hurley
Liv Tyler
The Beach came out this year. It saw Leonardo Di Caprio travel to which country?
Vietnam
Thailand

Laos
Cambodia
Gangster movie Snatch is also 20 years old - complete this quote from Vinnie Jones: "You should never underestimate the predictability of...
Stupidity
An angry man

A thieving muppet
The 46A
Name the film from its bio: Peaceful farmer Benjamin Martin is driven to lead the Colonial Militia during the American Revolution when a sadistic British officer murders his son.
The Patriot
The Unforgiven

Red, White and Blue
Team America
Who played the lead role in The Perfect Storm?
Matt Damon
George Clooney

Brad Pitt
Tom Cruise
And finally - who played Erin Brockovich in the film of the same name? (The picture is of the real Erin Brockovich btw)
Sandra Bullock
Julia Roberts

Nicole Kidman
Meryl Streep
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
The Champ
You've only gone and nailed it.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Daycent
You gave it a decent bash.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not the may west
They didn't suit you.
Share your result:

