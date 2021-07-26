Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Documentary Pick

Gaza

RTÉ One 11pm Tuesday

A documentary that goes beyond the reach of television news reports to reveal a portrait of a people attempting to lead meaningful lives against the rubble of perennial conflict.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

What Women Want

Comedy Central at 9pm Thursday

Nick Marshall thought he was God’s gift to women until a freak accident involving leg wax, a pair of stockings and a hairdryer left him with the ability to hear what they really think.

Your New Release Thriller Pick

Jolt

Amazon Prime Video

Lindy is struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. When she falls in love with a man, only to find him murdered soon after, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

Your Lighthearted Action Pick

The Last Mercenary

Netflix from Friday

A secret agent who has been denounced by his government must return to France when his son becomes framed by an international terrorist organisation.

Your Epic Throwback Pick

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves

RTÉ 2 at 9pm Saturday

It’s got Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Alan Rickman, there are sword fights and romances and some robbing the rich to give to the poor. A classic 90s adventure drama.