Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Adventure Pick

Shazam

RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

By shouting one word, 14-year-old foster child Billy Batson can turn into an adult superhero. He sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child, but he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Boss Level

Amazon Prime Video

Stuck in a time loop on the day of his death, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again being hunted by dozens of deadly assassins, a retired Special Forces officer struggles to find a way out.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Paris Can Wait

RTÉ One at 9.35 on Friday

The wife of a successful movie producer takes a car trip from the south of France to Paris with one of her husband’s associates. But the trip takes longer than she was expecting when the charming Frenchman insists on a number of detours to take in some scenic and culinary delights and she finds herself becoming close to him.

Your New Release Pick

Sweet Girl

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer.

When his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, his mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Your Action Adventure Pick

2 Guns

Virgin Media Two at 10.05pm Saturday

Two operatives from competing bureaus are forced no the run together – but neither of them know the other one is an undercover agent.