#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 16 August 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 16 Aug 2021, 6:30 PM
40 minutes ago 2,467 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5524184

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Adventure Pick

Shazam

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

By shouting one word, 14-year-old foster child Billy Batson can turn into an adult superhero. He sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child, but he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Boss Level

Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

Stuck in a time loop on the day of his death, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again being hunted by dozens of deadly assassins, a retired Special Forces officer struggles to find a way out.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Paris Can Wait

  • RTÉ One at 9.35 on Friday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

The wife of a successful movie producer takes a car trip from the south of France to Paris with one of her husband’s associates. But the trip takes longer than she was expecting when the charming Frenchman insists on a number of detours to take in some scenic and culinary delights and she finds herself becoming close to him. 

Your New Release Pick

Sweet Girl

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer.

When his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, his mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Your Action Adventure Pick

2 Guns

  • Virgin Media Two at 10.05pm Saturday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Two operatives from competing bureaus are forced no the run together – but neither of them know the other one is an undercover agent.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie