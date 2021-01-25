Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Offbeat Comedy Pick

Napoleon Dynamite

Comedy Central at 9pm tonight

A small town, socially awkward, moon boot-wearing teenager deals with the trials of high school life and his dysfunctional family’s antics. He meets a local girl and tries to help a friend win the class presidency. Vote for Pedro!

Your Feel Good Pick

Penguin Bloom

Netflix from Wednesday

A young mother’s world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. As the family struggles to adjust, an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. Based on the true story of Sam Bloom.

Your Thriller Pick

Searching

Film4 on Thursday at 9pm

After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation begins and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. He soon realises he didn’t know his child at all.

Your Drama Pick

The Next Three Days

Virgin Media One on Friday at 9.30pm

When Lara Brennan is arrested, accused of killing her boss, her world is turned upside down. The evidence is stacked against her and when she loses hope and tries to end her own life, her husband John takes matters into his own hands.

Your Superhero Action Pick

Deadpool 2

Channel 4 on Saturday at 9pm

The unlikely (and foul-mouthed) hero brings together a team of mutant rogues to protect Russell, a boy with supernatural abilities.