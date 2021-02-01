Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Comedy Drama Pick
Tully
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
A mother of three is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Though she’s reluctant to accept the help, she soon bonds with the young woman and starts to feel a little like herself again.
Your Historical Thriller Pick
The Imitation Game
- Film4 at 6.45pm on Tuesday
Alan Turing and his brilliant team are in a race against time to crack the German ‘Enigma’ code and give the British a much-needed advantage during World War II.
Your Action Thriller Pick
Final Score
- Sky One at 11pm on Thursday
If you’ve ever wished one of the Die Hards was based in an English football stadium, this is one for you. An ex-soldier takes on a group of terrorists who take control of a stadium, threatening to kill 35,000 hostages – and his niece.
Your Italian Romantic Drama Pick
The Last Paradiso
- Netflix from Friday
Ciccio Paradiso falls in love with the mayor’s daughter in a small village in the 1950s. As he becomes determined to make his dreams a reality, he challenges authority and begins to make some powerful enemies.
Your Critically Acclaimed Drama Pick
Loving
- RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Friday
Starting our own Ruth Negga, the film tells the true story of an interracial couple targeted by Virginia authorities. Their arrests lead to a legal battle that goes all the way to the Supreme Court and a historic court decision in 1967.
