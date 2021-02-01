Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Drama Pick

Tully

TG4 at 9.30pm today

A mother of three is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Though she’s reluctant to accept the help, she soon bonds with the young woman and starts to feel a little like herself again.

Your Historical Thriller Pick

The Imitation Game

Film4 at 6.45pm on Tuesday

Alan Turing and his brilliant team are in a race against time to crack the German ‘Enigma’ code and give the British a much-needed advantage during World War II.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Final Score

Sky One at 11pm on Thursday

If you’ve ever wished one of the Die Hards was based in an English football stadium, this is one for you. An ex-soldier takes on a group of terrorists who take control of a stadium, threatening to kill 35,000 hostages – and his niece.

Your Italian Romantic Drama Pick

The Last Paradiso

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ciccio Paradiso falls in love with the mayor’s daughter in a small village in the 1950s. As he becomes determined to make his dreams a reality, he challenges authority and begins to make some powerful enemies.

Your Critically Acclaimed Drama Pick

Loving

RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Friday

Starting our own Ruth Negga, the film tells the true story of an interracial couple targeted by Virginia authorities. Their arrests lead to a legal battle that goes all the way to the Supreme Court and a historic court decision in 1967.