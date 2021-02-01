#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Monday 1 February 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 1 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Drama Pick

Tully

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

A mother of three is gifted a night nanny by her brother. Though she’s reluctant to accept the help, she soon bonds with the young woman and starts to feel a little like herself again. 

Your Historical Thriller Pick

The Imitation Game

  • Film4 at 6.45pm on Tuesday

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

Alan Turing and his brilliant team are in a race against time to crack the German ‘Enigma’ code and give the British a much-needed advantage during World War II. 

Your Action Thriller Pick

Final Score

  • Sky One at 11pm on Thursday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

If you’ve ever wished one of the Die Hards was based in an English football stadium, this is one for you. An ex-soldier takes on a group of terrorists who take control of a stadium, threatening to kill 35,000 hostages – and his niece. 

Your Italian Romantic Drama Pick

The Last Paradiso

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Ciccio Paradiso falls in love with the mayor’s daughter in a small village in the 1950s. As he becomes determined to make his dreams a reality, he challenges authority and begins to make some powerful enemies. 

Your Critically Acclaimed Drama Pick

Loving

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Friday

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Starting our own Ruth Negga, the film tells the true story of an interracial couple targeted by Virginia authorities. Their arrests lead to a legal battle that goes all the way to the Supreme Court and a historic court decision in 1967.

